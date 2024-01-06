Ponomarev produced a goal and an assist in Friday's 6-2 win over the Capitals.

Called up from AHL Chicago earlier in the day to cover for the absences of Martin Necas (upper body), Jesper Fast (upper body) and Stefan Noesen (illness), Ponomarev made an instant impact in his NHL debut. The 2020 second-round pick helped set up Seth Jarvis for a tally early in the third period that tied the game at 2-2, and Ponomarev then potted Carolina's final goal of the night on a nifty one-timer from his knee. The 21-year-old was having a big season in the AHL with six goals and 20 points in 20 games for Chicago after missing the beginning of the season due to a knee injury, and he certainly looks healthy now. There likely isn't room for Ponomarev to stick around when the Hurricanes' forward ranks are at full strength, but he appears to be ready to take the next step in his career.