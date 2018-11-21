Hurricanes' Victor Rask: Activated off IR
Rask (hand) was taken off the non-roster, injured-reserve list ahead of Wednesday's matchup with Toronto.
Rask will likely slot in as the third-line center versus the Maple Leafs, although more firm confirmation of how the club intends to deploy him likely won't be clear until Wednesday's game-day skate. In order to make space for the Swede, Clark Bishop was shipped down to the minors.
