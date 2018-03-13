Hurricanes' Victor Rask: Adds power-play marker despite reduced minutes
Rask scored a power-play goal Monday against the Rangers, but saw his ice time dip to a season-low 10:50 in the 6-3 loss.
The good news is Rask has been much more consistent of late, with nine points in his last 13 games, putting him just one point shy of the 30-point mark. However, his reduced ice time does not bode well in terms of future production. Rask was seeing 15-20 minutes a game in a top-six role just a few weeks ago, but now finds himself centering the team's third line.
