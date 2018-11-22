Rask (fingers) returned to action against the Hurricanes on Wednesday, coming up empty on two shots over 10:32 of ice time in a 5-2 home win over the Maple Leafs.

Rask finally made his season debut having worked his way back into playing shape after a mid-September kitchen accident led to surgery on his right hand. He received ample ice time in the first period, sat out the majority of the second after the 'Canes staked a 2-1 lead, and the center ended up receiving garbage time late in the third stanza. Rask produced 31 points (14 goals, 17 assists) over 71 games last season, with four goals and seven helpers on the man advantage.