Rask recorded two assists and four shots through 16:14 of ice time (2:39 with the man advantage) during Tuesday's 7-3 win over Los Angeles.

After posting consecutive 40-point campaigns, this has been a letdown showing from Rask, especially since he appeared poised to take another step forward offensively. He's collected 12 goals and 10 assists through 55 games, which has him off the fantasy radar outside of deep settings. While there's potential for Rask to make more of an impact down the stretch, he's settled into a secondary-scoring role, so it's likely best to expect more of the same moving forward.