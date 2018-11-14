Rask (hand) is "getting close to being hopefully cleared to work with us pretty soon," Hurricanes coach Rod Brind'Amour said Wednesday, as relayed from Michael Smith of the Hurricanes' official site.

It's not abundantly clear what "work with us" constitutes, but either way, it's safe to deduce that Rask is making solid progress in his recovery from a right hand injury. A report from Saturday indicated that he's been performing skating, stickhandling and shooting drills, and the pivot's likely ramped up his activity since then. Lucas Wallmark and Clark Bishop have been holding down the center spot in the bottom six with Rask out of commission.