Hurricanes' Victor Rask: Continues to progress
Rask (hand) is "getting close to being hopefully cleared to work with us pretty soon," Hurricanes coach Rod Brind'Amour said Wednesday, as relayed from Michael Smith of the Hurricanes' official site.
It's not abundantly clear what "work with us" constitutes, but either way, it's safe to deduce that Rask is making solid progress in his recovery from a right hand injury. A report from Saturday indicated that he's been performing skating, stickhandling and shooting drills, and the pivot's likely ramped up his activity since then. Lucas Wallmark and Clark Bishop have been holding down the center spot in the bottom six with Rask out of commission.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Victor Rask: Ramping up rehab activity•
-
Hurricanes' Victor Rask: Expected back early next month•
-
Hurricanes' Victor Rask: Out another month at least•
-
Hurricanes' Victor Rask: Lands on IR•
-
Hurricanes' Victor Rask: Will sit out month or more•
-
Hurricanes' Victor Rask: Undergoes hand surgery, out indefinitely•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 7
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...