Rask registered a goal and a power-play assist Saturday in a 5-4 shootout win over the Wild at home.

The Swedish pivot only won 36 percent of his draws, but was otherwise efficient in this game. Rask managed his first goal of the season on just two shots and he skated to a plus-1 rating over 13:47 of ice time. While he can be maddeningly inconsistent on a game-to-game basis, the same cannot be said about his annual production since he's produced 48 and 45 points, respectively, over the past two seasons.