Rask (hand) looks "ready to go" according to coach Rod Brind'Amour, Sara Civian of The Athletic reports.

Rask is expected to ease his way back into action, but getting him back in the lineup should boost the scoring depth for a Hurricanes squad that is averaging a mere 2.50 goals (fifth fewest in the league). The Swede hasn't played since March of 2017, yet appears set to avoid a conditioning assignment in the minors. In order to suit up, the center will need to be taken off the non-roster, injured reserve list.