Hurricanes' Victor Rask: Could return soon
Rask (hand) looks "ready to go" according to coach Rod Brind'Amour, Sara Civian of The Athletic reports.
Rask is expected to ease his way back into action, but getting him back in the lineup should boost the scoring depth for a Hurricanes squad that is averaging a mere 2.50 goals (fifth fewest in the league). The Swede hasn't played since March of 2017, yet appears set to avoid a conditioning assignment in the minors. In order to suit up, the center will need to be taken off the non-roster, injured reserve list.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Victor Rask: Continues to progress•
-
Hurricanes' Victor Rask: Ramping up rehab activity•
-
Hurricanes' Victor Rask: Expected back early next month•
-
Hurricanes' Victor Rask: Out another month at least•
-
Hurricanes' Victor Rask: Lands on IR•
-
Hurricanes' Victor Rask: Will sit out month or more•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 8
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...