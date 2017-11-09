Hurricanes' Victor Rask: Demoted to third line as scoring woes continue
Rask has been held off the scoresheet in 10 of 13 games this season, and has just a single goal in his past five contests.
Consistency remains a very serious issue for Rask. In fairness, he did finish in the 45-48 point range the past two seasons, but he's a streaky scorer who tends to disappear for long stretches at a time. Furthermore, he's been bumped down to the third line recently, with Derek Ryan taking over as the team's second line center. This does not afford him much fantasy value in most formats, and he should be avoided at the present time.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Victor Rask: Ends six-game point drought•
-
Hurricanes' Victor Rask: Fighting through scoring slump•
-
Hurricanes' Victor Rask: Contributes to shootout win•
-
Hurricanes' Victor Rask: Cold streak continues•
-
Hurricanes' Victor Rask: Starting to heat up again•
-
Hurricanes' Victor Rask: Has modest three-game point streak•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...