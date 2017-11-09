Rask has been held off the scoresheet in 10 of 13 games this season, and has just a single goal in his past five contests.

Consistency remains a very serious issue for Rask. In fairness, he did finish in the 45-48 point range the past two seasons, but he's a streaky scorer who tends to disappear for long stretches at a time. Furthermore, he's been bumped down to the third line recently, with Derek Ryan taking over as the team's second line center. This does not afford him much fantasy value in most formats, and he should be avoided at the present time.