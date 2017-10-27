Rask recorded a goal, an assist and a plus-3 rating during Thursday's 6-3 win over Toronto.

After posting a multi-point showing in the season opener, Rask went six straight contests without marking the scoresheet, so Thursday's offensive outburst was more than welcomed. The 24-year-old center is talented and being deployed in offensive situations, but consistency remains a serious shortcoming. Until he offers more game-to-game reliability, Rask's fantasy upside will remain capped.