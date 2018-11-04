Hurricanes' Victor Rask: Expected back early next month
Rask (hand) is expected to return during the first week of December, Michael Smith of the Hurricanes' official site reports.
Upon his return, Rask will likely center the third line for Carolina, behind Sebastian Aho and Jordan Staal. The 25-year-old Swede has yet to play this season after undergoing surgery on his hand.
