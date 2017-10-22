Rask extended his current pointless drought to five games Saturday against the Stars. He now has just two points through six games this season.

Expectations were high for the 24-year-old Swede after he scored a goal and an assist in the season opener against the Wild, however it's been nothing but donuts for him ever since. Rask continues to see roughly 16 minutes of ice time per game, centering the second line between Sebastian Aho and Elias Lindholm, but if the drought continue, he could wind up being shuffled down to a checking-line role. Feel free to put him on your fantasy bench until he can figure out a way to right the ship.