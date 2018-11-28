Hurricanes' Victor Rask: First time tickling twine
Rask scored a first-period goal in Tuesday's 2-1 win over the Canadiens.
This was Rask's first point in four games after he missed the first seven weeks of the season with an injured hand. While it's nice to see him back, he is currently skating on the team's fourth line averaging just 11:03 per game in ice time, quite a step back from the 15-17 minutes he was used to seeing historically. Rask put up just 31 points in 71 games last season, and will be hard-pressed to reach that level again this year, given his lengthy absence and current checking-line role.
