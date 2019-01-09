Rask dished out two assists during 10:44 of action in Tuesday's win over the Islanders.

Rask now has three helpers over the last two games on the Hurricanes' fourth line. It's been a bumpy season for Rask with one goal and five points in 22 games after racking up 31 points last year, but possibly this recent demotion will steer him in the right direction.

