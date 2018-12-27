Hurricanes' Victor Rask: Fourth-line status Thursday
Rask is expected to center the fourth line Thursday against the Capitals.
This should not come as much of a surprise, as Rask saw fewer than 10 minutes in two of the Canes' last three games just prior to the holiday break. With just two points in 15 games since returning from a hand injury in late November, Rask has been less than impressive to say the least. Needless to say, he should not be on your fantasy roster right now.
