Rask skated a season-high 20:04 Saturday against the Red Wings, collecting an assist in the 3-1 loss. He spent the majority of the game centering the top line between Sebastian Aho and Teuvo Teravainen.

Rask now has five points (all assists) in his last six games, bringing him to 25 points on the season. That said, he is unlikely to crack the 40-point barrier as he did the previous two campaigns, but something in the mid-30's is still within reach, especially if he continues centering the top line with his team's two best wingers. He's worth a look in daily leagues right now.