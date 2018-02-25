Hurricanes' Victor Rask: Ice time on the rise
Rask skated a season-high 20:04 Saturday against the Red Wings, collecting an assist in the 3-1 loss. He spent the majority of the game centering the top line between Sebastian Aho and Teuvo Teravainen.
Rask now has five points (all assists) in his last six games, bringing him to 25 points on the season. That said, he is unlikely to crack the 40-point barrier as he did the previous two campaigns, but something in the mid-30's is still within reach, especially if he continues centering the top line with his team's two best wingers. He's worth a look in daily leagues right now.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Victor Rask: Collects two assists in win•
-
Hurricanes' Victor Rask: Scores game winner Tuesday•
-
Hurricanes' Victor Rask: Nets two helpers•
-
Hurricanes' Victor Rask: Pots game-winner Thursday versus Caps•
-
Hurricanes' Victor Rask: Two goals Tuesday•
-
Hurricanes' Victor Rask: Rare power-play goal•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...