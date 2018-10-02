The Hurricanes placed Rask (hand) on injured reserve Tuesday, Michael Smith of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

Rask is out indefinitely with a hand injury, and may not be ready to return to the lineup for several more months, so this news doesn't come as a surprise. Rookie Martin Necas stands to benefit the most from the 25-year-old pivot's absence, as he'll likely be a fixture in Carolina's top six until Rask is cleared for game action.