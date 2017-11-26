Hurricanes' Victor Rask: Leads offense Sunday in win over Preds
Rask scored a goal and added an assist in Sunday's shootout win over the Predators.
This was the second game back in the lineup for Rask after he was benched for two straight games earlier in the week, so it was nice to see him finally crack the scoresheet. Prior to the benching, Rask had been riding a seven-game pointless drought and had been removed from power-play duty, so hopefully Sunday's two-point effort is a sign of better things to come. For now, he will continue to center the Canes' third line alongside Elias Lindholm and Brock McGinn.
