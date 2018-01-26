Rask assisted on two goals in Thursday's 6-5 win over the Canadiens.

Aside from Brock McGinn, Carolina's second line came out swinging, as both Justin Williams and Rask collected two points in the victory. The Swedish center now has four assists in his last five games, bringing his point total to 18 throughout 47 contests in 2017-18. Rask will be hard-pressed to match his production from last season (45 points) and is probably best left on the waiver wire at this time.