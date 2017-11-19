Rask will be held out of Sunday's contest against the Islanders and appears to be a healthy scratch, Michael Smith of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

Rask is in the middle of an absolutely abysmal season and was recently demoted to the third line for Carolina. After two consecutive seasons with 45-plus points, the 6-foot-2 Swede has managed just five points in 18 games this year.

