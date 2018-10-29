Rask (hand) is expected to be sidelined for at least another month after undergoing surgery on his hand, which was hurt in a kitchen accident, Chip Alexander of The Raleigh News & Observer reports.

Prior to injuring his hand, Rask figured to slot into a top-six role for the Canes this season, but instead will be out for the first two months of the season. Even once the center is able to return, he may need to some time to get back up to speed considering he missed all of training camp and hasn't played in a competitive game since March 20.