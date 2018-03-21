Hurricanes' Victor Rask: Out for season with shoulder injury
Rask has sustained a shoulder injury that will sideline him for the rest of the season.
A decent two-way center, Rask finishes with a career-low 31 points (14 goals, 17 assists) through 71 games, though he did manage to score four times to complement seven helpers on the man advantage. Rask's shoulder injury seemed to come out of nowhere, but it's possible the Hurricanes are being extra cautious with a player that they have signed through the 2021-22 campaign and comes with a relatively hefty price tag of $4 million per season.
