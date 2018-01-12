Hurricanes' Victor Rask: Pots game-winner Thursday versus Caps
Rask scored a third-period goal that proved to be the game-winner in Thursday's win over the Capitals.
With the score tied 1-1 late in the third, Rask grabbed a loose puck in front of the Caps' net and fired it home for a 2-1 lead that would eventually turn into a 3-1 victory, snapping the Capitals' impressive home win streak at 10 games. Now for the bad news -- unfortunately, it's been an utterly disappointing season for Rask, as the goal was just his 14th point of the campaign. We need to see him string together a few more games like this before we can start recommending him on a regular basis -- keep him on your fantasy bench until he starts showing more consistency.
