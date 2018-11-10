Hurricanes' Victor Rask: Ramping up rehab activity
Rask (hand) hit practice ice Saturday and performed skating, stickhandling and shooting drills, Michael Smith of the Hurricanes' official site reports.
Rask required surgery on his right hand following a kitchen accident ahead of the 2018-19 campaign. He's expected to return in early December, with Saturday's session being a clear sign of progress.
