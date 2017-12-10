Hurricanes' Victor Rask: Rare power-play goal
Rask scored a power-play goal in Saturday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Kings.
Rask hasn't scored much this season -- he now has just nine points through 26 games -- but when he does, the points seem to come in bunches. Saturday was the first time he'd cracked the scoresheet in consecutive games all season, and six of his nine points have come in multi-point games. That said, we still don't see much fantasy value in Rask at this point. After cracking the 40-point plateau in each of the past two seasons, he's only on pace for something in the mid-20's this year. There are better fantasy options out there.
