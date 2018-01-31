Hurricanes' Victor Rask: Scores game winner Tuesday
Rask scored the game-winning goal in Tuesday's 2-1 victory over the Senators.
The tally was his 12th of the year, although Rask has only 19 points through 48 games. The 24-year-old typically hasn't been a better sniper than a playmaker in his career, so don't be surprised if his assist total catches up with his goal-scoring in the second half as he tries to record his third straight 40-point campaign.
