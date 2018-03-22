Rask (shoulder) is set to undergo shoulder surgery after it was announced Wednesday that he'll be out for the season, Chip Alexander of The Raleigh News & Observer reports.

The Hurricanes won't make the playoffs, so Rask will be able to get an early start on his rehab in an effort to be healthy for training camp in the fall. A power-play spot has opened up now that the 25-year-old is out of commission, and early signs point to rookie Valentin Zykov getting a look there.