Rask scored two goals -- one on the power play -- in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime loss to Washington.

Rask's been able to ride a career-best 13.9 percent shooting percentage to 10 goals in 37 games, but he still has just three assists all season after averaging 26 helpers in his first three NHL campaigns. If the career 9.8 percent shooter starts to regress to the mean, there isn't much other production for owners to fall back on.