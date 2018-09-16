Coach Rod Brind'Amour relayed that Rask will miss months after cutting tendons in his fingers, Michael Smith of the Hurricanes' official site reports. "It's not going to be quick. It's going to be months, for sure."

Although there's no specific timeline, a multi-month absence is a brutal report for the Hurricanes. Rask is a solid secondary scorer, posting 30 goals and 76 points over the last two seasons while firing 312 shots on goal. This could open the door for Martin Necas to crack the opening night lineup.