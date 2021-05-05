Trocheck notched two assists, four PIM, two shots on goal and two hits in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Blackhawks.

Trocheck picked up a pair of helpers for the second consecutive game -- that'll help shake off a previous four-game point drought. The center has recorded 43 points, 119 shots on net, 102 hits and 16 PIM in 44 contests as a mainstay in the Hurricanes' top six.