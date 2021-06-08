Trocheck (leg) is in the lineup for Game 5 against Tampa Bay on Tuesday, Michael Smith of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

Trocheck sat out Games 3 and 4 with the injury, but he's evidently in good enough shape to suit up with Carolina facing elimination. He's taking line rushes in pregame warmups on the second line with Nino Niederreiter and Martin Necas and will look to build upon the three points he's accumulated in 10 playoff games thus far.