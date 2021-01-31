Trochek scored two goals and added an assist in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Stars.

The 27-year-old had a huge night from a fantasy perspective. His second goal, which was the game-winner, and the helper came on the power play, while he also added five shots, three hits and a plus-1 rating. Trocheck has four goals and six points through five games, but with Carolina's forward ranks almost back at full strength pending the return of Teuvo Teravainen (undisclosed), Trochek may not see the same opportunities to produce going forward. Then again, he does have a 31-goal, 75-point campaign on his resume with the Panthers, so this pace isn't foreign territory for him.