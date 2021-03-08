Trocheck scored a power-play goal on three shots in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Panthers.

Trocheck broke a scoreless tie with 4:05 left in the opening period, slamming one home on top of goalmouth while on the power play. Trocheck, who spent his first seven NHL seasons with Florida prior to being acquired by Carolina at least year's trade deadline, has scored in each of his four games against the Panthers this season. He leads the Hurricanes in points (22) and goals (13) after tallying just 10 times in each of his previous two seasons.