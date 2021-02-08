Trocheck scored a goal on three shots, added an assist and doled out four hits in Sunday's 6-5 win over the Blue Jackets.

Trocheck's tally at 18:45 of the second period was the center of controversy, as the officials missed an offside call on the play and upon a review initiated by Blue Jackets head coach John Tortorella's challenge. Carolina's power play from the failed challenge was cut short just 1:15 in, as the referees removed the final 45 seconds after the second intermission. Nonetheless, the goal stood as Trocheck's sixth of the season. The 27-year-old center added a power-play assist on Jordan Staal's third-period marker. Trocheck is up to eight points, 32 shots and 19 hits through nine contests this season.