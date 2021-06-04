Trocheck (leg) is questionable against the Lightning in Game 4 on Saturday after coach Rod Brind'Amour indicated the center would "try" to play, per Chip Alexander of The Raleigh News & Observer.

Trocheck was a game-time call for Game 3, so fantasy players likely won't have an update on his status until the team takes the ice for warmups. If he does play, Trocheck could be moved to the wing with Nino Niederreiter (upper body) out and Warren Foegele (upper body) in doubt.