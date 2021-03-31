Trocheck (upper body) produced an assist and six shots on goal in Tuesday's 2-1 loss to the Blackhawks.

Trocheck missed eight games with the injury, but he saw 18:57 of ice time Tuesday. He helped out on Andrei Svechnikov's lone tally in the second period. Trocheck appears ready to resume a top-six role for the Hurricanes. He's produced 25 points in as many outings this year, and he's added 74 shots, 42 hits and a plus-2 rating.