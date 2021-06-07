Trocheck (leg) will be a game-time decision for Tuesday's Game 5 against the Lightning, per coach Rod Brind'Amour, Michael Smith of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

Trocheck has missed the last two games due to his injury, but the second-line center will try to get healthy in time to participate in this elimination game for the Hurricanes, who trail 3-1 in their series against Tampa Bay. He provided two goals and an assist in eight postseason contests prior to sustaining this injury.