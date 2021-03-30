Trocheck (upper body) will be a game-time decision for Tuesday night's clash with Chicago, Sara Civian of The Athletic reports.

Trocheck has been skating for over a week, so if he's given the green light ahead of puck drop Tuesday night, he shouldn't have any limitations against the Blackhawks. The 27-year-old forward has racked up 13 goals and 24 points in 24 games this campaign.