Trocheck picked up a goal and an assist in Monday's 5-1 win over the Bruins.
Trocheck assisted on a Teuvo Teravainen goal in the third period before deflecting a shot off Linus Ullmark to extend Carolina's lead to 4-1. The 28-year-old center finished the regular season with 21 goals and 30 assists in 81 games while adding 185 hits on the Hurricanes' second line.
