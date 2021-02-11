Trocheck (lower body) is expected to return to the lineup for Thursday's game versus Dallas.
Trocheck is expected to return to a prominent role following his one-game absence, skating on Carolina's third line and top power-play unit against the Stars. The 27-year-old forward has picked up six goals and nine points through nine games this campaign.
