Trocheck recorded a goal and an assist -- both on the power play -- in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Panthers.

Trocheck delivered against his former team, pushing his point streak to 11 consecutive appearances in the process. With 15 goals and 31 points in 29 games played, Trocheck has regained the elite form he showed in his 75-point campaign with the Panthers back in 2017-18 before a fractured ankle stunted his progress the next season.