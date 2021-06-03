Trocheck (leg) will attempt to take warmups ahead of Thursday's Game 3 clash with Tampa Bay but is considered doubtful to play, Dan Rosen of NHL.com reports.

Trocheck's potential absence would see Jordan Staal elevated to a second-line role while Andrei Svechnikov returns to the first trio with Sebastian Aho and Teuvo Teravainen. Prior to getting hurt, the 27-year-old Trocheck was bogged down in a four-game pointless streak, yet he still managed to record 11 shots and 13 hits.