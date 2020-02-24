Hurricanes' Vincent Trocheck: Joins team via trade

Trocheck was acquired by the Hurricanes from the Panthers in a swap for Erik Haula, Lucas Wallmark, Chase Priskie and Eetu Luostarinen, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

Trocheck has tallied a mere 36 points in 55 games this season, well off his 75-point 2017-18 campaign. While the 26-year-old seems unlikely to reach the 20-goal mark, even with the change of scenery, he could still push for 50 points, a threshold he has reached three of the last four seasons. The Pittsburgh native should slot into a top-six role with Carolina, in addition to jumping onto the power play.