Trocheck scored a goal on a team-leading seven shots in Tuesday's 4-3 shootout win over Chicago. He also won 15 of 20 faceoffs (75.0 percent).

Trocheck received an errant puck and had a wide-open net to shoot at, giving the Hurricanes a 3-2 lead 6:50 into the third period. It was already Trocheck's fifth goal in seven games, putting him on pace to obliterate the 11 he scored in 62 contests between Florida and Carolina in 2019-20. A former 30-goal man for the Panthers, Trocheck has already posted five-plus shots in four games this season and should be picked up by managers seeking goal-scoring help.