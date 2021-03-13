Head coach Rod Brind'Amour said Saturday that Trocheck (upper body) will be out "longer than hoped," Sara Civian of The Athletic reports.

Brind'Amour stopped short of providing a definitive timeline, but Trocheck is expected to miss at least a week and likely more. This is a significant loss for the Central Division leaders, as Trocheck was pacing the Hurricanes in both goals (13) and points (24) through 24 games.