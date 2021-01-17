Trocheck scored a power-play goal in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Red Wings.

Trocheck has been shooting the puck with abandon so far this season, with a whopping 10 shots on goal in his first two games. He's also seeing quality top-six minutes on the Canes' second line alongside Andrei Svechnikov and Martin Necas, and he's playing on the top power-play unit to boot. We could be seeing a very promising season in the making for the 27-year-old center, so start him with confidence.