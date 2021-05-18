Trocheck provided an assist and three hits in Monday's 5-2 win over the Predators in Game 1.

Trocheck provided the secondary helper on Nino Niederreiter's third-period goal, which stood as the game-winner. After a down year in 2019-20 saw Trocheck produce 38 points in 62 outings, he stepped up with 17 goals and 43 points in 47 regular-season games this year. When healthy, the 27-year-old has centered the Hurricanes' second line with time on the top power-play unit.