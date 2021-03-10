Trocheck handed out two assists with one shot on goal in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Predators.
Trocheck set up second-period tallies by Jordan Staal and Sebastian Aho, both on the power play, to help the Hurricanes erase a 2-0 deficit and send the game into overtime. The first helper extended Trocheck's point streak six games (four goals, four assists), putting him one shy of matching the seven-game run he put together in mid-February. The 27-year-old leads Carolina with 13 goals and is tied for the team lead with 24 points.
