Trocheck scored a goal on two shots, served up an assist and added two hits in Thursday's 4-3 win over the Blackhawks.

Trocheck opened the scoring at 9:48 of the first period. He then helped close out the win, as his shot generated a rebound for Jesper Fast to bury for the game-winning goal with 29 seconds left in regulation. Trocheck has three points in two games since he returned from an upper-body injury -- he's picking up right where he left off. The 27-year-old has 14 goals, 27 points, 76 shots on net and 44 hits through 26 contests this season. Fantasy managers who haven't already plugged him back into their lineups should make room soon.