Trocheck's leg injury suffered in Tuesday's Game 2 "doesn't look good" according to head coach Rod Brind'Amour, Luke DeCock of the Raleigh News and Observer reports.

Trocheck appeared to make knee-on-knee contact with teammate Warren Foegele in the second period. That injury was too much for Trocheck to come back from in the contest, as he tried to return for the third period but had to return to the locker room. The extent of the injury is unknown, but Brind'Amour is expected to have more information on Trocheck's timeline Wednesday.